WANTED: Man wanted for assault, burglary in Portageville, MO

Police in Portageville, Missouri are looking for a man accused of hitting a woman with a handgun and taking off with three kids in tow.

According to Chief Ronnie Adams, it happened in the 400 block of East 8th Street around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, December 16.

The victims told investigators a man kicked open the front door and hit a woman in the head with a handgun.

Witnesses said the man later identified as Antwoine Donte Weakly, 38, of Cape Girardeau took off with three kids in his car.

Adams said investigators found Weakly's car in the 100 block of Portage Village. All three kids were safe in the car, but Weakly was gone.

Weakly is wanted on charges of burglary 1st degree, domestic assault 1st degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

Anyone with information about Weakly's whereabouts is asked to call your local police of the Portageville Police Department at 573-379-5500.

