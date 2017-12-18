This week in music: 1980 Kenny Rogers

Let's travel back in time and check some of the headlines from yesteryear.



This morning the focus in on 1980. Ronald Reagan defeated Jimmy Carter in the Presidential Election.

Mount Saint Helens erupts in Washington State killing 11 people and covering acres and acres of land with lava and ash.

No Olympic games for the U.S. Team USA boycotts the Moscow Summer Olympics to protest the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

And the music world ended the year in mourning after John Lennon was gunned down outside in apartment building in New York.

Speaking of music, Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of its Hot 100 chart for this week 37 years ago. Stevie Wonder as at number five with Master Blaster (Jammin'). The song was Wonder's tribute to reggae legend Bob Marley.

We mentioned John Lennon earlier. This week in '80 saw his comeback single (Just Like) Starting Over at number four. It was Lennon's last single released while he was alive. A gunman shot and killed the former Beatle on December 8. While the world mourned, Starting Over climbed to the top of the charts becoming the biggest hit of Lennon's solo career. It's also one of the biggest hits in music history. Billboard ranks it at number 62 on its all time Hot 100 chart.

At number three was a former number one song by Queen. Another One Bites the Dust was the second straight chart topper for the British Band. Earlier in the year Queen had their first number one with Crazy Little Thing Called Love. Another One Bites the Dust also made Billboard's All Time Hot 100 coming in at number 34.

In the number two spot was a singer who hadn't be heard of since 1977. Leo Sayer had a comeback single in More Than I Can Say. It was a remake of a 1959 recording by Buddy Holly and the Crickets. That version failed to chart in the U.S. But Sayer's version nearly topped the Hot 100, spending five weeks at number two.

One of the songs keeping it out of the top spot was a monster hit by Kenny Rogers. Lady was written by Lionel Richie and it became the biggest hit Rogers ever had on the pop charts. It spent six weeks at number one. It also makes Billboard's All Time Hot 100 coming in at number 47.

