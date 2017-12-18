5 things to know Dec. 18

Good morning! It's Monday, December 18, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

A mild Monday on tap as we wake up to fog and drizzle. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the clouds will hang around this morning. Clearing will happen from west to east. Temperatures will reach the 50s. In fact, the entire week looks pretty mild with our best chance for widespread rainfall on Friday. Right now, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both look very cold. While our chances for a white Christmas don't look great, there could be a chance for some snowflakes on Sunday.

Making Headlines

Power restored to ATL airport; outage continues to affect flights: Power has been fully restored to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after nearly a day with no electricity, the Associated Press reports, but even with the power restored, the massive outage will continue to affect Monday flights.

Suspect identified in Cape Girardeau double shooting: The suspect in a shooting on Saturday, December 17, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is being held on felony charges.

Trump to unveil 'America First' national security strategy: President Donald Trump is poised to outline a national security strategy that envisions nations in a perpetual state of competition and de-emphasizes the multinational agreements that have dominated the United States' foreign policy since the Cold War.

A CDC ban on 'fetus' and 'transgender?' Experts alarmed: Health leaders say they are alarmed about a report that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words or phrases in official budget documents, including "fetus," ''transgender" and "science-based."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.