Murray State University announces fall 2017 dean’s list recipients

Written by Julie Bollinger, Production Assistant
Murray State University has announced its dean’s list recipients for the fall 2017 semester. The list recognizes the academic accomplishments of the university’s undergraduate students.

"We take great pride in our students' academic achievements,” said Dr. Mark Arant, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This recognition is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and excellence during the fall 2017 semester." 

A sortable table by city and state is located at https://www.murraystate.edu/commencement/graduates/

