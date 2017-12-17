Scott Co. Sheriff's deputies locate owner of abandoned ATV - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott Co. Sheriff's deputies locate owner of abandoned ATV

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office have located the owner of an abandoned ATV.

The ATV was located on a county road near Morley, Missouri.

The department posted pictures of the vehicle on Facebook and asked for help finding the owner. The owner was identified just hours after the post was made public.

