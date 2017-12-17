Victim identified in trailer fire north of Doniphan, MO

One woman has died after a fire in Ripley County, Missouri on Sunday, Dec. 17.

According to the Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson, the fire started around 7:30 a.m. about three miles north of Doniphan, Mo.

A trailer caught fire with the victim inside. Jackson said she was the only victim of the fire.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Letha Neeley. She leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son according to Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton.

The children are currently with other family members.

Barton said, the Missouri State Fire Marshall and Missouri State Highway Patrol were asked to assist with the investigation.

Barton also said the fire began in a room that contained a propane wall heater. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Neeley's famiy has been notified.

Current River Fire Department, Ripley County Sheriff's Office, and Doniphan Fire Department were all on the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead by the coroner around 9 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.