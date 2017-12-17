14 millionth book for U of I library is professor's work - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

14 millionth book for U of I library is professor's work

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois Library now has 14 million books.

The state's flagship university chose a volume by Frederick E. Hoxie to be the landmark 14 millionth. The professor emeritus of history and American Indian studies is author of "The University of Illinois: Engine of Innovation ." It's a collection of essays on the U. of I.'s top accomplishments and is one of the projects commemorating the university's 150th anniversary .

Scott Koeneman is assistant dean of libraries for advancement. He says the school typically seeks a donor to buy a rare, expensive book for a millionth volume. The 150th birthday prompted officials to choose Hoxie's for this milestone.

Hoxie's work will be recognized with the library's other millionth volumes in a permanent display on the first floor of the main library.

