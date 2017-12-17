Federal contractor agrees to pay back wages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Labor says a contractor for projects at federal buildings in Kentucky and West Virginia has paid more than $213,000 in back wages to seven employees.

The Labor Department says in a news release B&F Contracting Inc. made the payments to resolve violations of federal law.

The statement says an investigation found the contractor paid employees less than the required prevailing wage and failed to provide required fringe benefits and maintain required payroll records. One employee also did not receive overtime pay.

The company agreed to hire an accountant to oversee its compliance with the law and to provide copies of payroll and work time records.

