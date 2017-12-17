Missourians discuss being blocked on Greitens' social media

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missourians who have been blocked by Gov. Eric Greitens on his social media accounts say they are frustrated that the governor doesn't want to hear their opinions.

The Columbia Missourian reports it is unclear the extent to which Greitens has restricted residents' ability to interact with him online. The newspaper filed a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General's office after Greitens' office refused to disclose information about his social media accounts.

Missouri Press Association attorney Jean Maneke says being blocked from an online meeting with the governor is the same as being barred from a public meeting.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden disagreed. He said users who can't ask question during Greitens' Facebook Live town hall-like sessions can still hear what the governor is saying.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

