Joint investigation leads to arrest of Paducah man on drug charges

A joint investigation between the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, DEA Madisonville and the Madisonville Police Department has led to the arrest of a Paducah, Kentucky man.

The investigation began after drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office identified 32-year-old Sean Scowden as a crystal methamphetamine supplier in Western Kentucky.

On Sunday, December 17, detectives stopped Scowden in a vehicle on I-24 near the 15 mile marker at 2:39 a.m.

During a search by deputies, they found a methamphetamine pipe on him.

A narcotic detection dog also alerted to the presence of illegal drugs coming Scowden's vehicle.

Authorities found more than one pound of crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle.

They also seized doses of hydrocodone.

Scowden was arrested and charged with operating on a suspended license, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If sold by the gram, the methamphetamine had an estimated street value of more than $45,000.

