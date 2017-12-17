Jackson, MO man dead after crash in Cape Girardeau, Co.

A Jackson, Mo. man died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Dustin R. Sample-Hamilton, 23, was driving north when the car went off the right side of the road, hit a highway sign and overturned, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened half a mile south of Oak Ridge around 7:45 p.m.

Sample-Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been notified.

According to the MSHP report, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

