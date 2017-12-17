Chiefs route Chargers and take AFC West lead - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chiefs route Chargers and take AFC West lead

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
Alex Smith threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, Kareem Hunt ran for 155 yards and a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs routed the turnover-prone Los Angeles Chargers 30-13 on Saturday night to seize control of the AFC West.

Hunt also had a TD catch for the Chiefs (8-6), whose eighth straight win over the Chargers all but sewed up the division and a spot in the playoffs. The only way Kansas City can squander it is by losing its last two games and the Chargers or Oakland Raiders winning out.

The Chargers (7-7) led 13-10 early in the second half, but Philip Rivers threw three interceptions - two of them to Marcus Peters - and Austin Ekeler coughed up a fumble down the stretch.

That ended their four-game win streak and quite possibly their playoff hopes.

Rivers finished with 221 yards passing and a touchdown, but has thrown 13 interceptions during the Chargers' losing streak to the Chiefs. Melvin Gordon added 78 yards rushing and a score.

