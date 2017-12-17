Carbondale Police look for armed robbery suspect

A search is underway for a suspect in an armed robbery in Carbondale. It happened just before 9:00 Saturday night at the Dollar General located at 2160 W. Ramada Lane.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a handgun. It is unclear if he made off with anything.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a 5"8 black male and weighing around 150 lbs. The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have information about the incident, contact Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.