Murray State rolls to 100-63 win over Marist - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State rolls to 100-63 win over Marist

(Source: Murray State) (Source: Murray State)

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Terrell Miller Jr. scored 21 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring as Murray State rolled to a 100-63 win over Marist on Saturday night.

Ja Morant added 16 points and 10 assists for the Racers (7-2). Shaq Buchanan had 14 points, Byron Hawkins added 13 points and Jonathan Stark had 12 points and seven assists.

Murray State averaged 62 percent shooting from the field compared to 45 percent for Marist. The Racers had a 34-16 rebounding edge and had nine steals contributing to 16 Marist turnovers.

Murray State closed out the final seven minutes of the first half on a 22-4 run that included a Miller 3-pointer and a dunk by Buchanan to go up 52-32 at the break.

The Racers stretched it to 62-40 in the opening five minutes of the second half and cruised to the win.

Brian Parker led the Red Foxes (2-9) with 20 points. David Knudsen added 15.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Sneed scores 23, leads Kansas State over SE Missouri 89-71

    Sneed scores 23, leads Kansas State over SE Missouri 89-71

    Saturday, December 16 2017 10:59 PM EST2017-12-17 03:59:20 GMT
    (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)(Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

    Xavier Sneed scored 23 points to lead Kansas State over Southeast Missouri 89-71 on Saturday night.

    Xavier Sneed scored 23 points to lead Kansas State over Southeast Missouri 89-71 on Saturday night.

  • Murray State rolls to 100-63 win over Marist

    Murray State rolls to 100-63 win over Marist

    Saturday, December 16 2017 10:52 PM EST2017-12-17 03:52:11 GMT
    (Source: Murray State)(Source: Murray State)

    Terrell Miller Jr. scored 21 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring as Murray State rolled to a 100-63 win over Marist on Saturday night.

    Terrell Miller Jr. scored 21 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring as Murray State rolled to a 100-63 win over Marist on Saturday night.

  • Stephen Piscotty thankful to play with A's near ailing mom

    Stephen Piscotty thankful to play with A's near ailing mom

    Friday, December 15 2017 6:49 PM EST2017-12-15 23:49:36 GMT
    Saturday, December 16 2017 6:16 AM EST2017-12-16 11:16:25 GMT
    Gretchen Piscotty can still comfortably attend her son's big league baseball games nearly seven months after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease, and far easier going forward to be a regular in the stands.
    Gretchen Piscotty can still comfortably attend her son's big league baseball games nearly seven months after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease, and far easier going forward to be a regular in the stands.
    •   
Powered by Frankly