Murray State rolls to 100-63 win over Marist

Xavier Sneed scored 23 points to lead Kansas State over Southeast Missouri 89-71 on Saturday night.
Xavier Sneed scored 23 points to lead Kansas State over Southeast Missouri 89-71 on Saturday night.
Terrell Miller Jr. scored 21 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring as Murray State rolled to a 100-63 win over Marist on Saturday night.
Terrell Miller Jr. scored 21 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring as Murray State rolled to a 100-63 win over Marist on Saturday night.
The Chiefs placed center Mitch Morse on injured reserve with a left foot injury Friday and elevated cornerback Keith Reaser from the practice squad heading into an AFC West game against the Chargers.
The Chiefs placed center Mitch Morse on injured reserve with a left foot injury Friday and elevated cornerback Keith Reaser from the practice squad heading into an AFC West game against the Chargers.