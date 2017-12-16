IL Governor announces effort to assist Cairo residents facing housing crisis

A shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri left two people injured on Saturday.
An announcement on Saturday, Dec. 16 could be much needed good news for Cairo, Illinois residents.
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 is asking for your help finding an inmate they said escaped from Christian County.
A crash in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri lead to a fire in the woods near Millersville.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.
A bench trial was held Friday in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.
