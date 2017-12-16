IL Governor announces effort to assist Cairo residents facing housing crisis

An announcement on Saturday, Dec. 16 could be much needed good news for Cairo, Illinois residents.

Gov. Bruce Rauner announced a job and resource fair intended to assist those who are being displaced from a federal housing project in Cairo.

The fair is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 10, 2018, at the Mighty Rivers Worship Center, 1000 Poplar St., Cairo.

Those on board for the fair include state, local and federal housing assistance representatives, a workforce development team from the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and representatives of the Department of Human Services, the Department of Aging, the Shawnee Development Council, local mental health, health and social services agencies, area job centers and local employers.

Rauner visited Little Egypt Estates, a 10-unit low-income housing option where some of the residents of the HUD-operated Elmwood and McBride housing developments already have moved.

At first, 185 households including about 400 residents were affected by the federal housing authority’s closure decision, which is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2018.

Rauner said state officials are working with local and federal housing authorities to improve the affordable housing outlook in southern Illinois. He said his administration wants to improve the state’s economy by lowering taxes, reducing red tape and eliminating the overly burdensome regulations that stymie business growth.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.