KSP asks for help finding inmate that escaped from Christian County

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Edward Prease (Source: Kentucky State Police) Edward Prease (Source: Kentucky State Police)
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 is asking for your help finding an inmate they said escaped from Christian County. 

Police said Edward Prease is now on the run.  

He escaped custody on Saturday, Dec. 16 around 6:50 p.m. from the Christian County Detention Center at 410 West 7th Street, Hopkinsville, Ky.

Prease was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.  He was incarcerated for vehicle theft and fleeing or evading the police. 

Police used the following to describe Prease:

  • Black male, 25 years old
  • 5’ 11”
  • 190 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this escaped inmate, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911.  Callers may remain anonymous.

