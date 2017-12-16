Vehicle catches fire, burns woods after crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vehicle catches fire, burns woods after crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MILLERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A crash in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri lead to a fire in the woods near Millersville.

According to the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, one vehicle caught fire after a crash.

This caused the woods near the crash site to go up in flames. 

We will have more details on the incident when they become available. 

