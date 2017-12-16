Suspect charged in Cape Girardeau double shooting

A Cape Girardeau man faces felony charges after a shooting in Cape Girardeau that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17.

Chad V. McElrath, 39, faces two counts of 1st degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

The suspect in a shooting on Saturday, December 17 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri that left two injured has been identified.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of S. Pacific Street for a report of two people with gunshot wounds.

After arriving, paramedics started treating the two people who had been shot. They were then taken to a local hospital. One of the men was shot in the right arm and side while the second man was hit in both arms, leaving his left arm broken.

The investigation led police to the 900 block of S. Ellis Street where investigators say the two victims were actually shot while sitting in a car.

Schmidt said after the two were shot, they left the car and made it to the 1000 S. Pacific Street area where police found them.

The victims were shot multiple times and are in serious condition but are expected to survive.

One of the men told a detective that he, the second victim and McElrath were sitting in his car outside his home in the 900 block of South Ellis. He went on to say that he and McElrath had some issues after a fight that happened a few months ago.

The victim told investigators that McElrath asked him if he was okay with McElrath 'having a burner.' The victim said he thought McElrath was talking about having a gun. McElrath then got out of the car and the two victims left.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim said he and the other man that got shot returned to the house a short time later where they parked the car and McElrath came back outside and spoke with them. The victim told investigators that "the next thing he knew, McElrath was walking up to the passenger's side of the car and started shooting."

McElrath is being held on $150,000 bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.