Police investigate shooting in Cape Girardeau, 2 shot

A shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri left two people injured on Saturday.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, police got the call at 5:30 p.m. that there were two gunshot victims in the 1000 block of S. Pacific Street.

Police and medical personnel went to the scene.

After arriving, paramedics started treating the two people who had been shot. They were then taken to a local hospital.

The investigation led police to the 900 block of S. Ellis Street where the two people were originally shot in a car.

Schmidt said after the two were shot, they left the car and made it to the 1000 S. Pacific Street area where police found them.

Officers were on scene collecting evidence of the incident.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Police are still investigating.

The victims were shot multiple times Schmidt said.

He did say if anyone has any information to call police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.