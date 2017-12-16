Southeast MO State recognizes students in fall 2017 commencement

Southeast Missouri State University held the fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The ceremony acknowledged the achievements of 807 students – 620 undergraduates and 187 master’s degree and specialist candidates.

Southeast will held two commencement ceremonies in the Show Me Center. Candidates in the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health and Human Services took part in the 10 a.m. ceremony while candidates in the Harrison College of Business, College of Education and College of Science, Technology and Agriculture participated in the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Dr. H. Hamner Hill, interim dean of the College of Health and Human Services, gave the 10 a.m. address, and Dr. Walt Lilly, professor of biology, presented the 2 p.m. address.

More information about the ceremony can be found here.

