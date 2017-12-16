SIU holds fall 2017 commencement

It was a big day for more than 860 students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Saturday.

Their academic achievements were celebrated at fall 2017 commencement exercises on December 16.

The commencement ceremony began at 2 p.m. at the SIU Arena.

Richard J. Mark, president of Ameren Illinois Companies (AIC) was the keynote speaker.

As of Dec. 5, there are 864 candidates for degrees: 662 for bachelor’s degrees, 152 for master’s degrees, 27 for doctoral degrees, 12 for law degrees and 11 for associate degrees.

