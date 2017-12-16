Carterville, IL business targeted by scam

Carterville, Illinois police are warning to the public to be aware after they responded to a local business regarding a theft.

Police responded to the call on Friday, Dec. 15 around 9:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed that the business received a phone call from someone claiming to be a representative from Western Union.

The caller said the business's Western Union account required an update to continue to operate correctly.

The caller walked the business through fake upgrade steps that actually transferred money from the business to an unknown account.

Police caution businesses with Western Union services to call Western Union directly from a phone number they obtain themselves before following any instructions over the phone regarding their system.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.