Southeast Missouri Humane Society celebrates 40 years

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri celebrated their 40th anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The place was busy with people that were interested in adopting a forever pal.

They offered special adoption discounts and had cake for those who came by to celebrate.

In just over the first two hours, they were open, they had six adoptions.

