Children meet Santa at Christmas event in Delta, MO

Many came out to the 4th annual Christmas with Santa event in Delta, Missouri on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The event was held at the Delta Community Center. There, children got to play games, decorate cookies, crafts, drink hot chocolate and even got a visit from Santa.

They also got a special ride on a horse and carriage as well.

This was a free event for the community thanks to local sponsors.

Each child got a special gift bag full of treats after visiting with Santa.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.