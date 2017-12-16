Computers cut food stamps for tens of thousands in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - Problems with a state computer system have prevented tens of thousands of Illinois households from receiving federal food stamp benefits since the new system's latest phase got underway.

The Illinois Department of Human Services began rolling out a new computer system in 2013 to administer entitlement benefits, including food stamps. The second phase of that process began in late October.

State officials tell The Chicago Tribune that problems with the computer system caused more than 40,000 households to lose their food stamp benefits during November.

More than 30,000 of those households remain without those benefits.

Chicago resident Edna Marshall says she's still waiting for food stamps for herself and six of her children since filing for assistance in late October. She's started feeding her kids with her rent money.

