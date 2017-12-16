Portion of Illinois courthouse's stained glass dome falls

LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) - A section of the glass dome in a central Illinois county's historic courthouse has crashed to the floor of the more than century-old building.

Logan County officials say a small portion of the upper tier of the courthouse's 52-foot-wide stained glass dome fell Thursday.

GateHouse Media Illinois reports no one was injured, but county deputies working at the entry point of the Lincoln building were worried.

Kevin Bateman is the county board's building and grounds chairman. He says officials will present a $3.5 million courthouse repair plan Tuesday that would add a half-cent sales tax to pay for public safety improvements.

If the county board approves, that proposal will appear on the March ballot.

The 1905 courthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.

