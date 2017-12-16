Construction on planned Navy Pier hotel to start next month

Many came out to the 4th annual Christmas with Santa event in Delta, Missouri on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Many came out to the 4th annual Christmas with Santa event in Delta, Missouri on Saturday, Dec. 16.
A married couple was arrested for soliciting a minor via social media. On December 14, a concerned parent and a minor female reported to police that the minor daughter had received a disturbing message from an adult female.
A married couple was arrested for soliciting a minor via social media. On December 14, a concerned parent and a minor female reported to police that the minor daughter had received a disturbing message from an adult female.
Problems with a state computer system have prevented tens of thousands of Illinois households from receiving federal food stamp benefits since the new system's latest phase got underway.
Problems with a state computer system have prevented tens of thousands of Illinois households from receiving federal food stamp benefits since the new system's latest phase got underway.
A section of the glass dome in a central Illinois county's historic courthouse has crashed to the floor of the more than century-old building.
A section of the glass dome in a central Illinois county's historic courthouse has crashed to the floor of the more than century-old building.
One of Chicago's most popular tourist attractions is expected to get a new seven-story hotel.
One of Chicago's most popular tourist attractions is expected to get a new seven-story hotel.