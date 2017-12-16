American Legion post 153 donates money to benefit homeless veterans

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
An area of high pressure will develop to our southeast and lead to dry, breezy conditions Saturday.
Poplar Bluff’s American Auxiliary Post 153 made a donation that could help provide care for homeless veterans.
Police have blocked off a neighborhood near Huntington and Lyndhurst in Cape Girardeau on Friday night, Dec. 15.
A suspect is wanted in a Friday, December 14 shooting. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, the shooting happened around 2 p.m.
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office
A bench trial was held Friday in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.
