American Legion post 153 donates money to benefit homeless veterans

Poplar Bluff’s American Auxiliary Post 153 made a donation that could help provide care for homeless veterans.

Post members gave the significant donation to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Homeless Veteran and Care and Share Programs.

The donation will help homeless veterans make utility deposits, or buy basic items and help provide veterans with ingredients to make a holiday meal.

“Post 153 and the Auxiliary have been longtime advocates of veterans’ causes,” commented VA Voluntary Services Officer, Donna Reynolds. “They are dedicated, valued partners in caring for America’s heroes.”

Post Vice President Kaye Sparkman presented the check to the programs.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to veterans causes through the Department of Veterans Affairs may call 573-778-4499.

