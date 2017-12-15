Suspect wanted in New Madrid, MO shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect wanted in New Madrid, MO shooting

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

A suspect is wanted in a Friday, December 14 shooting.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, the shooting happened around 2 p.m.

They are still searching for the suspect.

We will bring you updates when they become available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly