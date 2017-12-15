Man in custody after threatening with gun in Cape Girardeau

Police blocked off a neighborhood near Huntington and Lyndhurst in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday night, Dec. 15. Cape Girardeau police said one person was taken into custody.

We have one person in custody. Officers should begin clearing the scene soon. @kfvsnews https://t.co/fOFmhemu33 — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) December 16, 2017

Witnesses tell Heartland News that police told them not to come out of their homes. Officers had their rifles pulled out canvassing the neighborhood.

A man was seen coming out of the home on Lyndhurst with his hands up, according to the Heartland News at the scene.

Police said a man made a threat with a firearm. Around 7 p.m. police set up a perimeter.

Police told neighbors to go to their basements and tried to evacuate as many residents as they could.

The people who were threatened made it out safely, they called the police. Man barricaded himself in the home

Charges are expected to filed within the next 24 hours. The only suspect involved is the man that was apprehended.

Officer Joey Hann said he appreciates the neighbors and were really supportive in helping police.

There’re a lot of police around the corner of Huntington and Lyndhurst in Cape Girardeau. Cape PD says there is a man in the house with guns. Still trying to get more information from them now. pic.twitter.com/lTZz18MWsD — Hank Cavagnaro KFVS (@HcavagnaroKFVS) December 16, 2017

