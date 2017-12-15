New president, vice president elected to Southeast Board of Regents

Donald LaFerla of Carthage was elected President of the Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University on Dec. 15.

Jay Knudtson, a former Cape Girardeau mayor, is the outgoing Board President. He served as President since 2015.

LaFerla is a retired corporate officer and vice president of administrative services with Leggett and Platt, Inc.

Edward Gargas was elected Board Vice President. Gargas succeeds Kendra Neely-Martin of St. Louis, Missouri, as Board Vice President.

Gargas is director of Operations and Sales for Bagby Wealth Management in Dexter.

Both will assume their duties on Jan. 1, 2018.

The Board of Regents also reappointed representatives and directors to the Show Me Center Board of Managers on Dec. 15. They also reappointed members to the Missouri Innovation Corporation Board of Directors.

