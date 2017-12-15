Anniversary of the first of the 1811-12 New Madrid earthquakes

Dec. 16, 1811 is the anniversary of the first of three big earthquakes referred to as the New Madrid sequence of earthquakes.

Series of quakes:

The first was a 7.5 magnitude felt as far away as New York City, according to USGS. It was centered in Northeast Arkansas. An aftershock on the same day and was a 7.0 magnitude. It was centered in Arkansas as well.

The second quake was a 7.3 centered in New Madrid, Missouri. It was a 7.3 magnitude. It happened on Jan. 23, 1812.

The third quake, on Feb. 7, 1812, was a 7.5 magnitude centered in New Madrid, destroying the town, according to USGS.

Click here to read more on the devastating earthquakes.

