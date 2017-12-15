Special adoption rates at SEMO Humane Society for 40th anniversary

If you are in the market for a family pet, you may want to visit the Southeast Missouri Humane Society in Cape Girardeau this weekend.



The shelter is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Saturday.



As part of the celebration, they will be offering special adoption rates.



The special rates will only be available on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's located on Boutin Drive.

