Jackson H.S. gets $10K check

The Jackson High School received an early Christmas winning a contest held by Pepsi-Mid America.

The school was presented with a $10,000 check on Dec. 15 for getting first place in its "Collect the Caps" program.

Athletic Director John Martin said the students worked tirelessly to help win this award for their school.

"We couldn't do it without them,” Martin said. “We had them after football games kids taking yellow caps off bottles throwing the bottles away.”

“We presented $10,000 to Jackson High School today. And we're presenting a total of $60,000 to over 24 schools in the heartland,” said Doug Deaton, Director of Marketing for Pepsi MidAmerica.



There will also be a second-place prize of $5,000 and third place gets $2,500.

The athletic director says the money will help purchase new athletic equipment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.