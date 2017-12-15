16 Southeast Missouri counties will lose HIV coverage in 2018

Some HIV-positive residents in Missouri will lose health insurance coverage in 2018, according to state officials.

The Department of Health and Senior Services announced that nearly 100 HIV patients in Missouri will no longer have access to a comprehensive health insurance plan effective Jan. 1 as a result of high costs.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the state has begun notifying some HIV-positive patients in the 51 counties about the changes in coverage.

These 16 counties in Southeast Missouri will be affected:

Bollinger Butler Carter Cape Girardeau Dunklin Iron Madison Mississippi New Madrid Pemiscot Perry Ripley Reynolds Scott Stoddard Wayne

