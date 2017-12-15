Southeast Missouri State University regents approve restructuring proposals

Regents at Southeast Missouri State University have approved two proposals that they said would reduce administrative costs and benefit students.

According to the university, the Department of Modern Languages, Anthropology and Geography will now be the Department of History and Anthropology and the Department of Communication Studies and Modern Languages.

The Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology with the Department of Social Work will merge and now be the Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work, and Sociology.

Both restructurings will take effect July 1, 2018.

