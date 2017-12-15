Westbound traffic on Lexington closing due to road work in Cape Girardeau

Work closing the Westbound lane of a portion of Lexington Avenue between Cape Rock Drive and Sherwood Drive will begin Monday, December 18.

Detours will direct drivers around the closed via Cape Rock and Perryville Road. Rotary Drive through Kiwanis Park will also be blocked at its intersection with Lexington.

The lane will remain closed while sidewalk and curb work is completed through early into 2018. Once it is completed, crews will begin street repair in the same lane.

After westbound lane curb and sidewalk projects are completed work on the eastbound lane will begin. The eastbound traffic lane will remain open until that portion of the project starts.

Drivers are asked to use caution near the work zone and consider using alternate routes.

This work is a part of the Transportation Trust Fund 5 projects approved by voters in 2015 for street repairs in Cape Girardeau.

For more information, please contact City of Cape Girardeau Development Services at 573-339-6327.

