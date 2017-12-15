Impatience grows in Cape Girardeau as Lexington Ave. road work continues

A resurfacing project on Lexington Avenue is continuing to cause headaches for Cape Girardeau drivers when the open lane switched to the westbound side earlier this week.

The resurfacing project between Cape Rock Drive and Sherwood Drive started in mid-December last year, but commuters who drive through the construction zone daily are growing impatient.

Frederick Steck lives in Cape Girardeau and has to take the detour around the construction on Lexington Avenue often, and thinks it's taking a long time finish.

"I'm just glad they're fixing it to be honest with you, but at the same time they need to put it in gear," Steck said. "They need to get a couple more people over there."

Alexis Darnstaedt, a Junior at Southeast Missouri State University, lives right in the middle of the construction on Lexington and has to drive one to go to class and the other way to get to work.

Darnstaedt says she has seen a lot of people driving the wrong way and was nearly in a head-on collision with one of those wrong-way drivers.

"Personally, I've been coming down the road going the right way and pop over the hill and someone is facing you and they have to drive between the cones,” Darnstaedt said. “What if there was another piece of machinery still there, or what if there was a person walking there? It’s just a really bad situation."

Cape Girardeau City Engineer Casey Brunke says the winter weather delayed construction but the project is now halfway done.

"The contractor has finished up the north side of Lexington, or the westbound lane and the sidewalk, and the curb and gutter and has now switched to the south side of the eastbound lane where he is continuing to do that patching and curb and gutter,” Brunke said. “There is no sidewalk on the south side, so this section should go a little quicker than what the north side did."

Darnstaedt says she is already seeing the benefits of construction, such as having a new driveway, and is encouraging her neighbors to be patient.

"Everyone is just as annoyed as I am with the construction,” she said. “Nobody likes it, but as soon as it's over everyone is going to be 'oh this is so nice, oh this is amazing' and you forget all about it."

Brunke says the contractor has until June 15 to get everything finalized beside a few punch list items and submitting their final paperwork.

“When I say substantially complete, for all intensive purposes for people that using the street, it’s done,” Brunke. “The contractor is on track to have that completed by that date or even before.”

