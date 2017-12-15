Impatience grows in Cape Girardeau as Lexington Ave. road work continues

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said some trees were knocked down during storms passing through the area on Wednesday, May 16.
Residents are being to asked to conserve water due to a major water line break at the Rend Lake Intercity Water Plant on Wednesday, May 16.
State Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) is bringing attention to an all-time high in 2017 tourism numbers in Illinois.
Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway are blocked between the 50 and 51mm due to a multi-vehicle crash
A couple from Bonne Terre, Missouri has a lot to celebrate after buying a lottery ticket they almost didn't buy.
The President of the Timmonsville NAACP is coming under fire after body camera footage released by Timmonsville Police appears to contradict a Facebook post he made last month alleging that he was racially profiled by the officer who stopped him.
A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.
While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.
A shooting at a gas station in Myrtle Beach was caught on camera by a Twitter user. The dramatic video shows one man opening fire on another, while the person catching the action on his phone tried to hide behind his dash. Police say no injuries were reported.
The 20-month-old who was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning in her family pool on Monday night has been declared brain dead, the family said.
Monday, we brought you the story of a 10-year-old boy who was bitten by a shark while swimming at a Hilton Head Island beach Sunday.
Help us settle the debate. What do you hear? Laurel or Yanny?
Not only did the "dog" not stop growing, it had a talent for walking on two legs.
Two state legislators got into a fist fight inside a bar near the State Capitol Tuesday night, according to a news report by the USA Today Network of Louisiana.
A man who was caught on video ranting against Spanish being spoken in America was widely identified as a Manhattan attorney.
