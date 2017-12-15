Cape Girardeau man gets life in prison for 2016 murder

A Cape Girardeau man found guilty of the murder of a man in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 15.

According to the prosecutor's office, Malcolm Harris, 26, also received a 30-year sentence for armed criminal action, a 7-year sentence for a felon in possession of a firearm and a four-year sentence for tampering with physical evidence.

Domorlo Morris McCaster was murdered near Ranney Park.

Harris was tried before a jury in a three day trial in September 2017 and found guilty on all counts.

Judge Benjamin Lewis ordered that each of the sentences run consecutively to each other.

The case was tried by the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

