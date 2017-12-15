2018 deer, turkey hunting dates set - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2018 deer, turkey hunting dates set

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation) (Courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Conservation Commission approved recommendations by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for 2018-2019 turkey-hunting and deer-hunting season dates at its Dec. 15 meeting.

Spring, Fall 2018 turkey hunting dates

  • Spring Youth Portion: April 7 and 8
  • Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 16 through May 6
  • Fall Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1 - 31

Deer, turkey 2018-29 archery hunting dates

  • Archery Season: Sept. 15 through Nov. 9 and Nov. 21 through Jan. 15, 2019.

Deer firearm 2018-19 hunting dates

  • Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Oct. 27 and 28
  • Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 10 - 20
  • Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 23 - 25
  • Firearms Deer Antlerless Portion: Nov. 30 through Dec. 2
  • Firearms Deer Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, 2019

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly