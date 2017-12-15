Texas man facing DWI charges after crash in Franklin Co., IL

Regents at Southeast Missouri State University have approved two proposals that they said would reduce administrative costs and benefit students.
Work closing the Westbound lane of a portion of Lexington Avenue between Cape Rock Drive and Sherwood Drive will begin Monday, December 18.
A Cape Girardeau man found guilty of the murder of a man in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison.
Gov. Bruce Rauner joined Pepsi MidAmerica officials to unveil the limited edition Illinois Bicentennial Pepsi can in Marion on Dec. 15.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open near the Missouri-Arkansas state line after a deadly crash.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.
A woman's body was found in a wooded area in eastern Goochland County.
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.
Custody fight for elephant unfolds in Lawrence County court A bench trial is underway in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.
Titans quarterback, Marcus Mariota, said he "got an earful" from his mom after Tennessee's loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. But the scolding had nothing to do with his performance between the white lines.
