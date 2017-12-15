Texas man facing DWI charges after crash in Franklin Co., IL

A warrant was issued in Franklin County for Franklin Raymond Reid, 29, of Emory, Texas for aggravated driving under the influence and reckless homicide.

Court documents show Reid was driving under the influence when involved in a crash that resulted in the death of Lauren Reeves on April 2, 2017.

Reid was northbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 67 when he crossed through the center median and hit Reeves head on.

The sheriff's office said he was picked up in Texas and brought back to southern Illinois.

Bail was set at $200,000.

