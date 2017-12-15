Chiefs place center Mitch Morse on IR vs Chargers

The Chiefs placed center Mitch Morse on injured reserve with a left foot injury Friday and elevated cornerback Keith Reaser from the practice squad heading into an AFC West game against the Chargers.
The Chiefs placed center Mitch Morse on injured reserve with a left foot injury Friday and elevated cornerback Keith Reaser from the practice squad heading into an AFC West game against the Chargers.
Jason Simontacchi knows most of the young pitchers he coaches on the St. Louis Cardinals’ Springfield Class AA team will not make it to the majors.
Jason Simontacchi knows most of the young pitchers he coaches on the St. Louis Cardinals’ Springfield Class AA team will not make it to the majors.