Judge who's against gay adoption misses disciplinary hearing

Regents at Southeast Missouri State University have approved two proposals that they said would reduce administrative costs and benefit students.
Regents at Southeast Missouri State University have approved two proposals that they said would reduce administrative costs and benefit students.
Work closing the Westbound lane of a portion of Lexington Avenue between Cape Rock Drive and Sherwood Drive will begin Monday, December 18.
Work closing the Westbound lane of a portion of Lexington Avenue between Cape Rock Drive and Sherwood Drive will begin Monday, December 18.
A Cape Girardeau man found guilty of the murder of a man in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison.
A Cape Girardeau man found guilty of the murder of a man in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison.
Gov. Bruce Rauner joined Pepsi MidAmerica officials to unveil the limited edition Illinois Bicentennial Pepsi can in Marion on Dec. 15.
Gov. Bruce Rauner joined Pepsi MidAmerica officials to unveil the limited edition Illinois Bicentennial Pepsi can in Marion on Dec. 15.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open near the Missouri-Arkansas state line after a deadly crash.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open near the Missouri-Arkansas state line after a deadly crash.