Illinois Supreme Court reverses ruling in lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Supreme Court has reversed a recent ruling and will now consider an appeal in a lawsuit against a town and three former police officers filed on behalf of a man who was wrongfully convicted in a 1993 murder case.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that the Alan Beaman's lawsuit was dismissed last year. The dismissal was upheld by the Fourth District Appellate Court earlier this year. The state Supreme Court also denied Beaman's case in November, but reversed that decision Thursday and granted a petition to consider arguments in the case.

Beaman served more than 12 years in prison for the 1993 death of Jennifer Lockmiller. The Illinois Supreme Court reversed his conviction in 2008.

Beaman seeks damages against the town of Normal and the former officers he alleges conspired to frame him.

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.