Reported shoplifter found hiding in insulation under house in Murray, Ky

After a foot race, police said a shoplifting suspect was put behind bars in Murray, Kentucky.

According to Murray Police, on Dec. 14 an officer heard Walgreens employees yelling at a man who reportedly took items from the store on Main Street.

The officer asked the man to stop but he started to run away towards Farris Ave.

The man was found under in a crawl space of a home hiding in insulation.

Joshua Morris, 31, was charged with shoplifting, fleeing/evading police and second-degree burglary.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Department helped in the capture of Morris.

Morris was taken to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.