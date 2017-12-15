Dog subject of court battle, faked death

Work closing the Westbound lane of a portion of Lexington Avenue between Cape Rock Drive and Sherwood Drive will begin Monday, December 18.
A Cape Girardeau man found guilty of the murder of a man in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison.
Gov. Bruce Rauner joined Pepsi MidAmerica officials to unveil the limited edition Illinois Bicentennial Pepsi can in Marion on Dec. 15.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open near the Missouri-Arkansas state line after a deadly crash.
The Missouri Conservation Commission approved recommendations by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for 2018-2019 turkey-hunting and deer-hunting season dates at its Dec. 15 meeting.
