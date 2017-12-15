WANTED: Sikeston, MO man accused of possessing child porn

Investigators are looking for a Sikeston, Missouri man accused of possessing child pornography.

Jonas Benjamin Carter, 37, has a Scott County arrest warrant for three counts of possession of child pornography with bond $50,000 cash only, according to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Over the past few months, DPS detectives began investigating Carter and found evidence he was in possession of child pornography.

Carter drives a 2005 Silver Kia with Missouri license plates of WC3-T8Z with an expiration of Nov. 2017.

He was also last known to be an over the road truck driver.

Carter’s information has been entered into a national crime database to alert other law enforcement agencies.

If you know where Carter is, contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or your local police department.

