White Christmas chances in the Heartland 2017

A warrant was issued in Franklin County for Franklin Raymond Reid, 29, of Emory, Texas for aggravated driving under the influence and reckless homicide.
The Chiefs placed center Mitch Morse on injured reserve with a left foot injury Friday and elevated cornerback Keith Reaser from the practice squad heading into an AFC West game against the Chargers.
A Kentucky judge has not put up a defense at a hearing stemming from his moral objections to hear adoption cases involving same-sex couples.
A man from Ste. Genevieve is trying to track down a military service member's family after finding a shadow box of military medals.
No major weather problems on the map this morning other than the fact that we've been largely unable to shake the 'low-cloud blues.'
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
A lawyer nominated by President Donald Trump to be a federal judge has become an internet sensation after having difficulty answering basic legal questions.
