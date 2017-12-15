White Christmas chances in the Heartland 2017

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?

You may be in luck! But, just maybe.

As of Friday, December 15, 2017, the current outlook for Christmas weekend is cooler, wetter, and more unsettled.

It's too early to forecast whether or not the Heartland will see snow, sleet, ice, or rain, but it's certainly something Grant Dade, Laura Wibbenmeyer, Brian Alworth, and Bryan McCormick are keeping a close eye on.

Historically, the Heartland sees a White Christmas once every eight years or so. That number is based on records from the National Weather Service in Paducah that started back in 1949.

Data shows there have been eight Christmas Days that one inch or more of snow depth was measured.

The deepest snowfall was measured in 2004 when nine inches of snow fell on Christmas in the Heartland.

And, our most recent measurable snow was in 2010 when three inches of snow fell.

So, snow lovers, cross your fingers. Maybe your Christmas wish will be granted.

