Gov. Greitens talks steel mill, higher paying jobs

Will New Madrid County, Missouri get the gift of a new steel mill for Christmas? Area lawmakers say a decision could be announced by the end of the year.



Kathy Sweeney spoke one on one with Governor Eric Greitens, who says he's getting daily updates on the potential project.

"The good news is because of the work that we did, supported by the people of southeast Missouri who came up here and told legislators to do their job,” said Greitens. “When we canceled their vacations and brought them back up here and got this done. We are in a position to compete and bring this steel mill to southeast Missouri. So, I'm very hopeful about the project."

Governor Greitens also spoke with Kathy about fighting the opioid epidemic, bringing higher paying jobs to the state.

Plus, he hinted at a big announcement in the new year that he says will put more money in your pocket.

We'll bring you more of the Governor's interview tonight on Heartland News at 6 on Dec. 15.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.