1 hurt, building hit after 3 vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

Clean up is underway after a three-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau that sent a parked car into a building.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the crashes happened in the 200 and 300 blocks of North Kingshighway around 10:30 a.m.

Officers said a Ford Ranger pickup truck pulled out in front of a Mitsubishi Eclipse that was headed south on North Kingshighway.

The driver of the Eclipse couldn't stop in time and t-boned the truck.

The impact of the crash sent the truck across the northbound lanes of North Kingshighway where it crashed into a car that was parked outside of Missouri Title Loans, Inc.

That car was forced into the Missouri Title Loans, Inc. building. That building is damaged.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with chest pain because the airbags in the truck deployed.

